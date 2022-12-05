Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has eliminated a so-called high-ranking member of the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, security sources announced early on Monday.

Siham Mislih, code-named "Mizgin Kobani," was known as the so-called chief of the terrorist group in the Ain Isa region in northern Syria, sources reported. She plotted attacks against Turkish security forces in the area of Operation Peace Spring and directly took part in sabotage with elements under her.

She was listed as a target after intelligence revealed she was instigating the terrorist attacks. Turkish forces began tracking her through local sources in Ain Isa before eliminating her in an operation conducted in a place devoid of any civilian elements.

Mislih is the latest in a string of pinpoint operations Türkiye has been conducting against so-called terrorist leaders in northern Syria.

5 more terrorists eliminated

The National Defense Ministry also announced on Twitter that five more PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassment fire into areas covered by Operations Peace Spring, Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield were eliminated on Monday.

“Our troops continue responding in kind to the terrorists’ attempt to harass and attack,” the ministry assured.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).