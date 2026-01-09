Turkish security forces captured 26 suspects, arresting 14 in a counterterrorism operation targeting alleged financial networks, propaganda and potential terrorist attacks linked to the Daesh terrorist group, authorities said Friday.

The operation, centered in Mersin province, was carried out simultaneously across nine provinces, Adana, Istanbul, Tekirdağ, Yalova, Bursa, Gaziantep and Mardin, with support from Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Counterterrorism Department, under the coordination of the Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the provincial gendarmerie command, investigators identified the suspects as individuals who allegedly provided financial support to the militant group, including some believed to be affiliated members.

Searches conducted at multiple locations led to the seizure of assets valued at approximately TL 1.82 million ($42,000), along with a hunting rifle, digital materials and documents, officials said.

After questioning, nine suspects were formally arrested, while eight others were released under judicial supervision pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, Turkish gendarmerie forces detained nine suspected members of the Daesh terrorist group during a dawn operation, authorities announced Friday.

The operation, carried out under the coordination of the Gaziantep Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, targeted individuals believed to be involved in militant activities and planning potential terrorist attacks.

Gendarmerie counterterrorism and intelligence units conducted raids at multiple addresses in the districts of Şahinbey, Şehitkamil and Oğuzeli, as well as in the neighboring province of Kahramanmaras, officials said.

According to the authorities, several of the suspects were foreign nationals who allegedly entered Türkiye illegally and were assessing plans for attacks, while others were accused of spreading Daesh propaganda through social media platforms.

Security forces seized various digital materials during the searches.

Following legal proceedings, five suspects were formally arrested and sent to prison. Two suspects were released under judicial supervision, while two foreign nationals were transferred to a removal center for deportation, according to officials.

Türkiye considers the Daesh terrorist group one of the biggest threats to the country’s security and peace, as the group faces nationwide raids, and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013

Turkish authorities have also ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers, in line with United Nations sanctions.