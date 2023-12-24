Türkiye pays its respects to 12 soldiers amid funerals and military ceremonies as the death toll rose to 12 from an initial three between Friday and Saturday in attacks by the PKK terrorist group. Authorities vowed to retaliate against the killings and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) announced a series of airstrikes and operations to destroy PKK targets in Iraq and Syria, two immediate neighbors where the group finds safe haven.

Türkiye launched air operations "against terrorist targets in the north of Syria and Iraq," the Ministry of National Defense said Saturday.

In a press release on its website, the ministry said "29 targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters, oil installations and warehouses, were destroyed" during the operation carried out at 10 pm (7 p.m. GMT).

Two separate attacks on Turkish bases in northern Iraq killed a dozen of its soldiers. Ankara has operated several dozen military posts in the area for the past 25 years in its decades-old fight against the PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday called for retaliation against terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria.

"The blood of our soldiers has not been wasted, the separatist villains will be made to account for the blood they have shed," he said. "We will continue with a vengeance to implement our strategy to eliminate terrorism at its source until the last terrorist is eliminated."

Ankara initially announced the deaths of six soldiers on Saturday, who "fell martyred in a clash with terrorists." It later announced six other soldiers had been killed in northern Iraq in an earlier attack Friday night, which it attributed to the PKK. According to Turkish media reports, Friday and Saturday's attacks occurred near Hakurk and Zap.

In October, Erdoğan vowed to continue stepping up its strikes on terrorist targets in Iraq and Syria. The PKK claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on Oct. 1 that injured two police officers in Ankara.