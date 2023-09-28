The National Security Council (MGK) meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, said Türkiye prioritizes peace and security in the region.

"Türkiye's policy in region prioritizes the preservation of peace in Kirkuk, elimination of terrorist groups in Iraq," the statement read.

The statement also noted that Türkiye would exert maximum effort to preserve peace, and stability both in the region and Kosovo, where it will assume command of the NATO mission and will continue to support efforts to achieve lasting peace, stability in South Caucasus.