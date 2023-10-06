The Presidential Communications Directorate rejected allegations claiming that Turkish fighter jets targeted a hospital in the Derik region in northern Syria.

In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), the directorate's Center for Combating Disinformation rejected the claims about the aerial operation of the Turkish army in northern Syria.

All necessary precautions are taken during Türkiye's aerial operations against the terror group YPG/PKK in Syria to ensure the safety of innocent civilians, friendly forces, historical and cultural assets, and the environment, it said.

"A black propaganda is being carried out by claiming that the terrorist camps that were hit are hospitals and civilian settlements," the statement said.

"The claim that Turkish fighter jets bombed a hospital in the Derik region of Syria, shared by accounts promoting the propaganda of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, is not accurate," it added.

The Turkish military pays utmost attention and sensitivity to the safety of civilian life and property as well as the protection of historical, religious and cultural assets, along with the environment as it carries out counterterrorism operations.