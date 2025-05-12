Türkiye will take the needed steps to ensure smooth progress toward a “terror-free” country, the Presidency's communications director said Monday after the PKK terrorist group announced its dissolution.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a post on X that the terror-free Türkiye process is not a “short-term and shallow process, nor is it a process that will end very quickly tomorrow.”

He assured that “necessary measures” would be taken to ensure that the process progressed in a “healthy and seamless manner.”

After decades of a bloody terror campaign against the Turkish state, the PKK said it would disarm and disband as part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

A senior PKK leader said all 232 participating members had unanimously agreed to end the campaign and formally dissolve the terrorist organization.

“From today onward, there will be no armed operations or political activities under the name of the PKK,” a statement from the organization said.

“Türkiye has paid a big price for the sake of the homeland until this point and remembers its martyrs,” Altun said.

The PKK is responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and the elderly.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç called the decision a “turning point” in eliminating the threat of terrorism in Türkiye, which he said was “one of the biggest obstacles to our national unity.”

“We will remain committed to the fundamental values of our republic in line with the ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal,” Tunç said.