The National Security Council reaffirmed its determination to achieve a “terror-free Türkiye” and region, warning that ongoing wars and provocations in neighboring areas will not be allowed to undermine its counterterrorism efforts, a statement released by the Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

The council said efforts to eliminate terrorist threats and ensure national unity would continue with resolve both domestically and abroad, targeting groups including the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh.

The council stressed that regional wars, conflicts and provocations would not be permitted to sabotage Türkiye’s vision of a terror-free nation and region, underlining that terrorism will be permanently removed from the country’s agenda.

The meeting also addressed broader regional developments, expressing satisfaction with efforts to end the war involving Israel, the United States and Iran, while warning that the conflict has created global uncertainty and disrupted economic balances. Authorities said all necessary measures continue to be taken to safeguard Türkiye’s borders and citizens.

On Gaza, the council said Israel’s violations of the cease-fire, actions in the occupied West Bank and attempts to alter the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque undermine prospects for peace and a two-state solution. It also warned that expanding such policies to Lebanon risks triggering new humanitarian crises and called on the international community to act.

Developments in Syria were also reviewed, with Türkiye reaffirming support for the country’s territorial integrity, unity and a “single state, single army” framework. The importance of maintaining stability and security in Iraq was also highlighted.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the council warned against the conflict spreading into the Black Sea and threatening energy security, urging all parties to act with restraint.

The statement concluded that Türkiye, as a “pillar of stability,” will continue to prioritize diplomacy and cooperation with allies to resolve conflicts and promote lasting peace.