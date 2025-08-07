The spokesman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) issued a strong warning over efforts to integrate the PKK-linked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into official Syrian state structures, calling the moves a direct threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and a potential sabotage of ongoing disarmament efforts in the region.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Ömer Çelik said that proposals to fold the SDF into Syria’s army, under a U.S.-backed transition plan, are unacceptable and violate the principles of national unity and sovereignty.

“These so-called local governance models being floated are merely a cover for imperialist and Zionist agendas,” Çelik said. “We will not allow any effort that delays or derails the path toward a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region.”

He noted that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments along its southern border, including recent movements between the Suwayda region and SDF-held areas, which he described as “provocative and opportunistic.” He reiterated that all branches and affiliates of the PKK must disarm and disband for any peace model to be legitimate.

PKK disarmament and 'Terror-Free Türkiye'

Çelik emphasized that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made it clear that the country’s priority is to see the PKK terrorist group and all its offshoots fully disarmed, in line with the work of a newly established parliamentary commission.

“Our aim is clear: the dissolution of the PKK and its surrender of arms,” he said, warning against political actors attempting to redefine or dilute the mission of the commission. “The process is not a negotiation — it is a national objective.”

He added that Türkiye’s vision of a terror-free state would also serve as a model for surrounding countries battling similar threats.

‘Türkiye Century’ campaign launched

The comments came as the AK Party unveiled a new nationwide initiative titled “Türkiye Yüzyılı Buluşmaları” (Century of Türkiye Meetings), set to run from Aug. 8 to Sept. 15. The campaign will involve outreach across the country by Cabinet ministers, lawmakers, and party leaders to engage directly with citizens and families of fallen soldiers.

Çelik said the campaign, coordinated by Deputy Chair Ahmet Büyükgümüş, will combine political dialogue and personal interaction to deepen public engagement during the summer months.

Civilian constitution main goal

Çelik also reiterated the party’s long-standing push for a civilian constitution to replace the current military-era charter, calling it essential for Türkiye’s democratic future.

“This is not just a political goal — it’s a societal necessity,” he said, adding that the AK Party will continue working with all segments of society during the upcoming meetings to build consensus on the issue.

Fake diploma probe: ‘We will go to the end’

Commenting on the ongoing fake diploma scandal, Çelik said state institutions had detected the issue over a year ago and have been investigating under the coordination of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. He emphasized that all involved would be held accountable.

“The state was ahead of this. Deliberate misinformation is being spread — such as false claims of 400 academic appointments. None of it is true,” he said. “This network of forgers will be rooted out completely. The judiciary, Interior Ministry, YÖK, and all relevant bodies are acting in full coordination.”

Gaza and global accountability

On foreign policy, Çelik condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading a “massacre network” that should be prosecuted for genocide.

“This is no longer just a humanitarian issue — it is a global justice issue,” he said. “Netanyahu’s government must face international courts just as the Nazis did. Those who support or excuse this will face historical reckoning.”

Çelik welcomed the growing international momentum toward recognizing the State of Palestine, praising countries expected to take formal steps in September. “This sends a clear message that the Zionist network’s ambitions will not succeed,” he said.