In a determined effort to secure its borders and maintain regional stability, Türkiye has intensified its fight against a myriad of terrorist organizations, from the PKK to Daesh and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). This multifaceted campaign spans security, intelligence and military dimensions, as evidenced by a recent announcement from the Interior Ministry detailing extensive operations conducted between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31.

On Friday, in a meeting dubbed the “Diyarbakır Peace and Security Meeting,” chaired by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, officials revealed the scale of the ongoing efforts. Over these eight months, Turkish security forces executed a staggering 35,428 operations targeting various terrorist threats, resulting in the neutralization of 825 terrorists and the prevention of 70 planned attacks.

Focusing specifically on the southeastern region of Diyarbakır, the figures paint a vivid picture of the challenges faced. There, 3,671 operations led to the detention of 835 suspects, with 62 individuals subsequently arrested. The fight against organized crime is equally pronounced, with 911 operations yielding 6,441 detentions; of those, 2,834 individuals faced arrest, while 1,322 were placed under judicial control.

Yerlikaya highlighted the financial impact of these operations, disclosing that assets worth an estimated TL 36 billion ($1.06 billion) were seized from various organized crime groups. In Diyarbakır alone, 27 operations against organized crime resulted in 170 detentions, with 66 arrests and judicial control measures imposed on another 66 suspects. Ten criminal organizations – seven local and three regional – were dismantled and brought to justice.

The drug trade also saw significant enforcement action. Nationwide, authorities conducted 30,863 drug-related operations, leading to the detention of over 50,000 suspects, with 21,654 arrests. The statistics for Diyarbakır are striking, with 2,514 operations netting 5,691 suspects, 503 of whom were arrested.

In addition to tackling narcotics, Türkiye’s efforts extended to combating human trafficking. Across the nation, 4,843 operations against smuggling resulted in the apprehension of 8,061 suspects, with 2,824 arrests made. In Diyarbakır, 12 operations yielded 33 human trafficking organizers, 19 of whom were arrested.

Yerlikaya noted that the overall clearance rate for public order crimes in Türkiye reached an impressive 94.6%, while Diyarbakır’s rate stood at 89.8%. Regarding property crimes, Türkiye’s clearance rate was recorded at 78%, with Diyarbakır slightly lower at 76.1%. For violent crimes against individuals, a staggering 97.7% of cases were solved nationwide, with Diyarbakır’s figure at 93.5%.

Concurrently, the Turkish military has made significant inroads against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria. According to Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk, over 2,000 terrorists have been neutralized since the start of 2024, including 50 in just the past week. The military's operations aim to dismantle terrorist strongholds and enhance security along the Turkish border.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a recent weekly briefing, Aktürk detailed the ongoing efforts, noting that 387 individuals, including 12 members of terrorist groups, were apprehended attempting to cross the border illegally. Since the beginning of the year, authorities have caught over 10,000 individuals attempting illegal crossings, with nearly 77,000 others prevented from entering Türkiye.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has been embroiled in a violent campaign against the Turkish state for nearly 40 years, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including civilians. The YPG, considered the PKK's Syrian affiliate, continues to pose a threat in northern Syria, attempting to disrupt stability efforts led by Turkish forces.

Türkiye has ramped up its cross-border operations in response to these ongoing challenges. The goal is to eliminate the PKK/YPG presence, secure its border and sever connections between the group’s leaders based in Iraq and their operations in Syria. Following recent military successes, the PKK has shifted much of its focus to northern Iraq, particularly the Qandil Mountains – a strategic area that has long served as a stronghold for the group.

Türkiye's military engagement in northern Iraq has persisted for over two decades, with numerous military bases established to counter the PKK threat. Airstrikes have been integral to Türkiye’s “Claw” operations since 2022, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and preventing the emergence of a terrorist corridor.

As Türkiye grapples with these pressing security challenges, the government remains committed to safeguarding its citizens and fostering a secure environment that promotes regional prosperity. The unfolding situation reflects how the modern security dynamics are complicated, where the fight against terrorism continues to evolve in response to both internal and external threats.