Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), stunned many in Türkiye with his unexpected call for the conditional release of the jailed leader of the terrorist group PKK. Bahçeli, a member of the People’s Alliance led by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), received the endorsement from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who termed it as a historic window of opportunity.

Bahçeli’s deputy Semih Yalçın on Tuesday said the veteran politician’s call became “more meaningful after the heinous attack by PKK on TAI,” referring to last week’s deadly assault, which killed five people in the capital of Ankara at the headquarters of the defense giant. Indeed, the attack came two days after Bahçeli surprised many with his remarks, where he reasoned that Öcalan might make a call to PKK to lay down arms if he is released and brought to the Parliament for a speech.

Öcalan, who was allowed visitors for the first time in years following Bahçeli’s historic speech, appeared to accept the call, a statement by his nephew who visited him in the island prison he was held off the coast of Istanbul said.

Yalçın, who addressed the first meeting of MHP’s “Türkiye Meetings” in the eastern province of Erzurum, said Bahçeli took all political risks for his call. Bahçeli is a hardliner when it comes to the PKK, and long before his party allied with the AK Party, he famously dangled a rope “to hang Öcalan” in a rally.

The government’s counterterrorism efforts drew MHP closer to the AK Party in recent years after a “reconciliation process” to end terrorism came to an end when PKK resumed attacks after what it called a “unilateral truce.” The terrorist group has been responsible for killing thousands since the 1980s, and any word of “negotiation” to end terrorism has been taboo for a long time. Indeed, Bahçeli’s call drew the ire of far-right parties and even some among supporters of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which maintains close ties with a party with links to PKK.

Yalçın says Türkiye and the region are going through a major challenge, especially in light of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that has spilled over to Lebanon and beyond. “MHP never played games. Great leaders and great parties are willing to take risks, and politics is no place for cowards. Mr. Bahçeli did the same,” he said.

“Just as this historic call is debated and as we were seeing a wider consensus on the issue, global imperialism started undermining the process,” he said, referring to the attack on TAI. “Terrorist attacks only strengthen our resolve. This terror attack had a message for the defense industry that brought Türkiye closer to its goal of full independence. The chief imperialist, the United States, is losing clout and is willing to take all risks. The U.S. and its Western colonialist supporters released their hounds. These proxies were given the guise of allies and are given free rein to carry out massacres,” he said. The U.S. is the major supporter of YPG, the Syrian wing of PKK, although Washington recognizes PKK as a terrorist group and views Türkiye as a major NATO ally. The U.S. claims to have a partnership with YPG in Syria to fight against Daesh, but Türkiye rejects this claim and accuses Washington of regular military aid to the terrorist group.

Yalçın said Bahçeli’s call was also of interest to international powers. “It rendered plans of the U.S. and other actors targeting our national unity ineffective. It changed the game and foiled the traps. The call is also a warning to those oblivious to the facts on the ground as they are blinded by their greed to win presidential elections. This is the last exit before the bridge for those who cannot perceive an imminent global threat,” he said.