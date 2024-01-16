Liman Suwyeş, a senior figure in the PKK terrorist group, was "neutralized" in an operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Syria, sources said Tuesday. Suwyeş, code-named "Rihan Amude," was in charge of the women's unit of the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK. She was under surveillance for a while by MIT and was eliminated in a precision operation in Syria's Qamishli. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to describe terrorists captured dead or alive.

Sources said Suwyeş was in touch with the terrorist group's leadership, hiding out in Iraq's Qandil, and was behind plots targeting Türkiye.

An undated photo of Liman Suwyeş (in the red circle) taken in an undisclosed location. (AA Photo)

Qamishli, located near the Turkish-Syrian border, was also targeted by the Turkish army on Monday in a series of airstrikes against the PKK after it killed nine Turkish soldiers in an attack in northern Iraq.

Flanked by armed drones, MIT agents carried out 181 operations in 2022 and eliminated 201 terrorists. They also managed to destroy 45 energy facilities and parts of infrastructure the terrorist group built or operated, along with locations used by the PKK to store weapons and munitions. High-profile names were among the 38 terrorists eliminated by MIT. The organization's operations, which eliminated terrorists who were behind attacks targeting Türkiye, as well as those who supplied weapons, recruits and cash to the terrorist group, curbed the PKK's activities.