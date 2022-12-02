The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has eliminated a so-called high-ranking member of the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, security sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the terrorist, Muhammed Nasir, codenamed Kemal Pir, was responsible for the Tal Tamir district in Syria and played a role in terrorist acts in the Operation Peace Spring zone.

Nasir, the so-called brigade officer of the terror group in Tal Tamir, had reportedly a good knowledge of the Operation Peace Spring region as he was a local.

The terrorist, who was an expert on missiles, took an active role in plotting sabotages.

Another YPG terrorist Azad Öngüç, codenamed Canfeda Alman, was nabbed by Turkish security forces in an operation in southeastern Türkiye's Şırnak province while he was hiding in a truck trailer to enter the country illegally, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

He was on Türkiye's list of wanted terrorists for the crimes of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state" and "deliberate killing."

Two people who were found to have helped the terrorist enter the country were also arrested on the charge of "knowingly and willingly aiding and abetting a terrorist organization."

Öngüç was involved in many terrorist acts, including a 2018 armed attack against security forces in the southeastern Siirt province, which killed gendarmerie personnel and six security guards and injured 12 others.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.