The top security officials in Türkiye, including Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, held a critical meeting in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Defense Ministry headquarters.

Chief of Staff Gen. Metin Gürak and the chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalın, also attended the meeting.

The meeting came as PKK terrorists attempted to carry out a terrorist attack in the capital, Ankara, on Sunday, which was thwarted by police.

Turkish security forces carried out a new round of domestic operations against the terrorist group PKK on Tuesday and the Turkish military destroyed 16 PKK terrorist targets in airstrikes in northern Iraq.

It is the biggest sweep against PKK this month, though security forces routinely launch raids to capture suspects linked to the terrorist group. It came at the heels of an attack by two terrorists at an Interior Ministry building housing Turkish National Police headquarters in Ankara on Sunday, just as the nearby parliament was about to begin a new session.