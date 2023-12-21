Türkiye's ambassador to the United Nations warned the global body about the threats posed by the PKK terrorist group and its presence in Syria and beyond, as he criticized a U.N. envoy for referring to the terrorist group’s Syrian offshoot as a legitimate actor.

"Regrettably today we heard once again a reference by the U.N. Special Envoy (Geir Pedersen) to 'SDF,' an offshoot of PKK/YPG terrorist organization, as if it were a legitimate actor," Ambassador Sedat Önal told U.N. Security Council meeting on the developments in Syria. "Türkiye's counterterrorism operations in the country are in exercise of its inherent right of self-defense in response to acts of terrorism of this organization," he said.

The PKK/YPG terror organization continues its attempts to advance its separatist agenda in Syria, Önal stressed.

"These attempts include oppressing local populations, forcibly recruiting children, military use and exploitation of civilian infrastructure.

"I would like to underline once again that empowering this terrorist organization serves no other purpose than sowing seeds of further instability in Syria and beyond. We will certainly do not allow this criminal entity to realize its insidious designs," he added. The U.S. has partnered with the SDF in Syria to fight Daesh terrorists, which has been criticized by Turkish officials, who note that a terrorist group cannot be used to fight another one.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

'Syria is not a post-conflict country'

Turning to the U.N. Security Council resolution 2254, Önal said it reflects the contours of a consensual road map for the achievement of a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict.

It remains the "most reliable framework" for a sustainable way out of the Syrian crisis, which is through an inclusive, Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, he said.

"It mandates the U.N. to convene representatives of the Syrian regime and the opposition to engage in formal negotiations on a political transition process.

"And most importantly, it stresses the undeniable fact that it is the Syrian people who will decide the future of their country. All Syrians, including the opposition, diaspora and refugees," the ambassador stressed.

The vision, goals and roadmap set forth in the resolution continue to constitute the international consensus for the resolution of the Syrian conflict, he said.

"That being said, Syria has fallen off many radars recently. The current fluidity of the situation in the country and the wider region should not hold us back from addressing the root causes of the problem.

"Syria is not a post-conflict country. It cannot be without guaranteeing its territorial integrity and political unity. Nor can it be without a reinvigorated political process in line with Resolution 2254. Or without putting an end to the separatist agenda of terrorist organizations and creating conditions for voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrian refugees," Önal added.

Stressing that efforts towards the settlement of the conflict must be aimed at genuine national reconciliation, Önal said, however, this is not possible by playing against time with "half-hearted efforts" that do not contribute to these objectives.

He underlined the importance of convening the 9th round of the Constitutional Committee "without further delay."

The status quo in Syria has become unsustainable not only politically, but also in terms of its humanitarian and security dimensions, Önal said, adding in the 13th year of the conflict, living conditions of the Syrian people are getting harder every day.

"It is becoming more difficult to access basic needs; economic crisis is worsening, deprivation is an everyday reality for millions.

"In the face of exacerbating domestic problems as well as risks of regional conflagration of the conflict in Gaza, the preservation of calm in Syria is of critical importance. That is why we call on all relevant parties, both in the region and beyond, to deescalate tensions," he added.

'Türkiye will continue to support people of Syria'

Regarding the humanitarian situation in Syria, Önal said "serious shortcomings" have emerged in the last months.

"We would like to emphasize the importance of uninterrupted delivery of the cross- border humanitarian assistance, which helps 4,1 million people to hold on to life in northwest Syria.

"In this connection, we once again underline the significance of the U.N. Monitoring Mechanism, which guarantees the transparency of the aid deliveries," he added.

The ambassador also raised concern over the planned budget cuts on humanitarian assistance toward Syria.

"Under these circumstances, all stakeholders and donors have important responsibilities to help eliminate the risks facing the U.N. humanitarian response in Syria. We expect the continued use of Bab al Hawa, Bab al Salam and Al-Rai border crossings for U.N. aid deliveries.

"The continued engagement of the U.N. Security Council is essential in this regard," he said.

Türkiye will continue to support the people of Syria and all initiatives towards a sustainable solution to the Syrian conflict, Önal underlined.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. estimates.