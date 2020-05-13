Turkish security forces have captured two terrorists in the country's southeastern Diyarbakır province, the country's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the provincial gendarmerie forces captured a senior YPG/PKK terrorist alive in an operation in Lice district's Sağgöze countryside.

The terrorist, identified only by the initials T. K. and codename Heba Rodi, was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorist list and had a TL 1 million ($143,365) bounty on his head.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The other terrorist was killed and anti-terror operations in the region continued, the statement added.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.