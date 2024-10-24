The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday condemned the terror attack on the headquarters of a key Turkish defense company that killed five people on the outskirts of Ankara.

Two assailants – a man and a woman – carried out Wednesday's assault with automatic rifles and explosives on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). Twenty-two people were also wounded.

Officials on Thursday said the two assailants, who were neutralized by the security forces, were identified to be members of the PKK terror group.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Türkiye, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," said a joint statement from UNSC members.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need "to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

Urging all countries to cooperate "actively" with Türkiye and other relevant authorities, the council further said that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."

The UNSC members also reaffirmed the need to combat "threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts" in accordance with international law and the U.N. Charter.

TAI is Türkiye's largest aerospace manufacturer, producing drones, helicopters, training craft and developing the country's first indigenous fighter jet, Kaan.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 to achieve a so-called Kurdish self-rule in southeastern regions and is designated a terrorist organization by Ankara, as well as the United States and the European Union.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.