U.S.-backed YPG terrorists fell out with each other over control of the group's revenues.

In Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province, YPG terrorists kidnapped fellow militia and tradespeople who are sympathizers of the group while also looting their houses and offices.

According to information Anadolu Agency (AA) gleaned from local sources, YPG ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named Mazloum Kobani, and his close circle started a movement against other terrorists in order to both oppress their critics and expand their authority over income sources.

In this respect, Şahin launched the campaign under the pretext "fight against corruption."

During operations over the past three days, at least 14 people were kidnapped by the terrorist group in the province, and their houses and offices were also plundered.

One of the captured members is allegedly Abdulgafur Oso, who is the so-called head of the environment committee of the Al-Hasakah municipality. Being a craftsman before the civil-war, Oso joined the ranks of the terrorist group over the past decade and has become one of the richest people in the region thanks to his position within the YPG.

The U.S. has primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group. Turkey strongly opposes the YPG's presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. The U.S. has provided military training and thousands of truckloads of weaponry to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns.

After announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria twice, President Donald Trump has added more complexity to the American military's mission in the region by claiming a right to Syria's oil. Extending the operation to secure eastern Syria's oil fields happens to fit neatly into the Pentagon's view, supported by some Trump allies in Congress.

The U.S. has a total of 11 bases in the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir el-Zour, which are currently under the control of the YPG.

Then U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in November 2019 that the military's oil field mission will also provide the YPG a source of income.

Esper added that securing the Deir el-Zour oil fields was a legitimate move to block a major source of income for Daesh. A few years ago, the terror group was exploiting the oil to finance its so-called "caliphate," carving out large swaths of Syria and Iraq with an army that has largely been decimated.

Since the U.S. military carried out an air campaign destroying tankers used by Daesh to transport oil for black market sales and damaged many oil facilities, YPG terrorists, supported by a small contingent of U.S. troops, have taken control of the region's oil.