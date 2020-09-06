The U.S. military commander charged as spokesperson for the coalition against Daesh cried as he announced the end of his term at a ceremony attended by terrorist PKK-linked YPG officials.

Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III was in tears at a joint news conference with the YPG's so-called spokesperson Mustafa Bali on Sept. 3.

“The world should not forget that the true champions against ISIS are the Syrian Democratic Forces,” Col. Caggins said, using another acronym for Daesh.

Caggins received an award from the PKK terrorists and cried as he made his farewell speech, in which he said he was extremely sad that he would no longer be able to support the terrorist group.

With crucial air and ground support from the United States, the YPG terrorists declared a military victory against Daesh last year after seizing control of the last sliver of land the militants controlled in southeast Syria.

The families of Daesh militants and supporters who came out of the last territory controlled by the group are holed in camps in YPG-controlled areas – the largest one housing nearly 70,000 women and children, many of them foreigners.

Since the beginning, Turkey has opposed its NATO ally, the U.S. partnership with the YPG in the fight against Daesh in Syria, dismissing the idea of supporting one terrorist group to defeat another.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 35 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.

Turkey first recognized Daesh as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.