The United States on Monday offered Turkey condolences for the two soldiers that were killed in a terrorist attack in northern Syria.

"We are saddened by the news of the attack on Turkish troops near Al-Bab," the U.S. embassy in Ankara said on its official Twitter account.

While offering its condolences to the families of the two soldiers, the embassy wished a speedy recovery to the wounded soldiers.

At least two Turkish soldiers were killed and two wounded on Saturday when YPG/PKK terrorists attacked an armored vehicle carrying troops in northern Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.