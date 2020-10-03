The United States has transferred aid worth $400 million, mostly consisting of security equipment, to the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Syria, local sources said on Saturday.

The support package, which started reaching the YPG/PKK terror group last month, will be used for military purposes, according to the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They added that the equipment given to the terror group includes bomb detectors, fingerprint scanners and tracking devices.

On Sept. 25, top U.S. diplomat Mike Pompeo announced that Washington will provide an extra $720 million in aid to Syria.

In a statement, the U.S. State Department claimed that "none of this funding will be provided to security forces," saying that it was all "humanitarian assistance" that will be distributed to Syrians by "trusted partners on the ground."

The U.S. has long provided military training, equipment and weapons support to the YPG/PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.