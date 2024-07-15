The U.S., which juggles its alliance with Ankara in NATO with a partnership in Syria with a terrorist group fighting Türkiye, delivered 40 more military vehicles to its base in Türkiye’s southern neighbor. The convoy of vehicles entered Hassakah, where the base is located, through the Iraq-Syrian border late Sunday.

Hassakah is occupied by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, which has killed thousands in Türkiye and elsewhere since the 1980s. The PKK is designated as a terrorist group both by Türkiye and the U.S.

Bradley Fighting Vehicles, used to transport infantry, entered the base, along with vehicles loaded with munitions, prefabricated structures and short-range Avenger air defense systems. The convoy was escorted by U.S. military helicopters.

The U.S. Army sent another 40 military vehicles to the base on June 25.

The PKK/YPG has grown stronger in the region, particularly in Deir el-Zour province, home to Syria’s largest oil wells, thanks to material support from the United States. The issue strains Turkish-U.S. ties as Ankara warns its NATO ally against aiding terror elements that threaten its national security, something Washington continues to do despite promising to remove the group from the Turkish border area.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, the terrorist group has carried out 560 attacks falling under Türkiye's counterterrorism operations in Syria.