PKK symphatizers entered the Council of Europe building in France's Strasbourg late Monday, prompting a response by security forces. "Thank you to Strasbourg police for having – once again – rapidly dissolved a violent intrusion of PKK demonstrators on the property of the Council of Europe and ensured the safety of CoE staff on site," Daniel Holtgen, director of communications at the Council of Europe said in a statement.

Holtgen said that during a demonstration to free Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the terrorist group, the sympathizers entered the Agora building of the CoE.

Thank you to Strasbourg police for having - once again - rapidly dissolved a violent intrusion of PKK demonstrators on the property of the Council of Europe and ensured the safety of CoE staff on site. pic.twitter.com/I4RjnDpchf — Daniel Holtgen (@CoESpokesperson) April 5, 2021

French media reported that police also used tear gas on the terrorist sympathizers.

Two people involved in the incident were arrested, according to the Strasbourg Prosecutor's Office.

On Sunday, terrorist sympathizers also rallied in Lyon, where many sympathizers came together and marched by voicing anti-Turkey and pro-PKK slogans. During the rally, they also attacked Turkish restaurants.

In February 2019, supporters of the terrorist group attacked the Council of Europe building and police, and 43 PKK sympathizers were arrested.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.