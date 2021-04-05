Sympathizers of the PKK continue to hold rallies freely in European cities despite the group being recognized as a terrorist organization by the European Union.

The last demonstration was organized in France’s Lyon on Sunday, where many sympathizers came together and marched by voicing anti-Turkey and pro-PKK slogans. During the rally, they also attacked Turkish restaurants.

The rally was held two weeks after the French police detained at least 10 suspected PKK terrorists in southwestern France. The suspects, including a woman, were detained as part of an investigation opened on charges of "creating and financing a terrorist organization."

Despite its status as a designated international terrorist organization and established crime networks, the PKK has enjoyed relative freedom in European cities and has a strong presence. The group is rarely targeted by police investigations.

The PKK continues using the European Union's territory for propaganda, recruitment, fundraising and logistical support activities, according to a report by the EU's law enforcement agency released last year.

Europol's annual terrorism report, titled "European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2020," suggested the PKK is actively engaged in propaganda activities as well as collecting money in European countries.

Turkey has long criticized European authorities for tolerating PKK activities in their countries and has pressured them to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.

It is known that France is one of the countries with the closest ties to the PKK, as the terrorist group has managed to get support from several presidents ranging from Francois Mitterand to the incumbent Emmanuel Macron through different means.

Macron especially upped his support of the terrorist group's Syrian branch YPG by inviting its members to the Elysee Palace in April 2019.

The terrorists visited the palace as representatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.