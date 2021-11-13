Two people were arrested while trying to sneak into Turkey via the Syrian border, including a wanted Daesh terrorist, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the terrorist was wanted with a red notice.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.