A PKK terrorist wanted in the gray category of the Interior Ministry was arrested in southeastern Şırnak province, the ministry announced Monday.

According to a statement by the ministry, the terrorist Selim Adıyaman, code-named "Harun Elbak," was caught alive by the provincial gendarmerie forces in Şırnak’s Idil district as part of the Eren Autumn-Winter operations.

The terrorists are divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the severity of their criminal activities.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Türkiye, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.