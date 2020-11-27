The Interpol branch of the Turkish police held a wanted PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, a security source said on Friday.

Mehmet Sevişoğlu, 26, was brought to Turkey on Thursday after a warrant was issued against him for 24 counts by a Turkish court, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Following routine checks, Sevişoğlu was referred to the court.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases, from where they carry out attacks in Turkey.

The PKK terrorist group managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in mid-2014, on the pretext that it was protecting the local Yazidi community from Daesh. Since then, the PKK has reportedly established a new base in Sinjar for its logistical and command-and-control activities.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.