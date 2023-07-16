Leaders from around the world on Saturday shared messages of solidarity with Türkiye on the seventh anniversary of the July 15, 2016, defeated coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Türkiye on Saturday marked the seventh anniversary of the failed coup attempt by FETÖ. People flocked to various locations with Turkish flags to commemorate the martyrs. The country marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists and to remember the nation’s bravery.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “While recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave Turkish people, we pay our rich tribute & respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and basic rights.”

“This historic & epoch-making day in 2016 also represented unwavering faith & profound trust in the dynamic leadership of my brother H.E. President @RTErdogan. The takeaway of the day was that the nations could overcome any challenge with the power of unity, fraternity and deep bonds,” he added.

On Friday, Raja Pervez Ashraf, the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, also expressed his unflinching solidarity and unwavering support for the brotherly people, Parliament and government of the Türkiye.

“The valiant resistance of the resilient Turkish people to the devious coup attempt on July 15, 2016, is a prime example of how nations can overcome obstacles and hardships by cooperating and being brave, determined and dedicated,” he said, according to a statement issued by his office.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also sent a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marking the anniversary and commemorating the memories of those who sacrificed their lives to defeat the coup attempt.

Aliyev underlined that the victory won at the cost of the blood and lives of martyrs confirmed the Turkish people’s love for their homeland, their spirit of struggle, and their invincibility.

“Democracy and National Unity Day, a symbol of solidarity and national unity, will remain a day of great honor in Turkish state history,” he said.

The Azerbaijani people and state have stood alongside Türkiye from the very beginning of this struggle, condemning the traitors who attacked the country’s constitutional structure and legitimate government, Aliyev added.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani “sent a cable of congratulations to H.E. President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the anniversary of his country’s Democracy and National Unity Day,” said state news agency QNA.

Ersin Tatar, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), echoed this sentiment, saying: “I once again condemn the July 15, 2016, FETÖ coup attempt on its 7th anniversary in the strongest terms; I commemorate all our martyrs with mercy and express my gratitude to our veterans.”

Various commemoration programs were also held around the world to mark the day.

Events were held in the countries of Cameroon, Belgium, Jordan, Georgia, Russia, Lebanon, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkish Cyprus, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Mauritania, France, Ireland, Germany, Egypt and Qatar.

The programs paid tribute to the martyrs and underlined the significance of democracy.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 253 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state by infiltrating Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.