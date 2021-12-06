The terrorist group PKK's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, forcibly recruited another teenager in the northeastern province of Raqqa, local sources said Monday.
Hamed al-Zelan, 17, was abducted by the terrorist group from the town of Abu Hamam, said the sources, who wished to remain anonymous.
The YPG/PKK takes children to its training camps in Hassakeh in northeastern Syria.
The terrorist group's use of "child soldiers" has repeatedly been documented in United Nations reports.
A U.N. report, "Children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic," released May 18, showed that the YPG/PKK used more than 400 children between July 2018 and June 2020.
In its more than 40-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
Last week, parents of children who were kidnapped by the YPG staged a protest in front of the U.N. headquarters in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, according to footage shared on Twitter.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.