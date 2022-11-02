The terrorist group PKK's Syrian branch, YPG, has demolished 140 civilian homes in Hassakeh and Zuhour neighborhoods in northeast Syria, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The New York-based rights group said YPG terrorists raided several neighborhoods between Jan. 21 and Feb. 11 while "trying to capture fleeing detainees and Daesh fighters who attacked a nearby prison."

HRW said Daesh terrorists attacked al-Sina's prison in the Ghweran neighborhood on Jan. 20, sparking a 10-day battle with YPG terrorists, who were supported by the United States and the United Kingdom ground and air forces as part of a U.S.-led coalition against Daesh.

"The U.S. provides the SDF with hundreds of millions of dollars in technical and financial support," the rights group said using an alternative acronym for the YPG.

The United Nations said its analysis of satellite imagery relating to 40 affected buildings in neighborhoods near the prison revealed that some had been destroyed by "military-grade bulldozers."

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The U.S. primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in its fight against the Daesh terrorist group. On the other hand, Türkiye strongly opposed the YPG's presence in northern Syria. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Türkiye and that terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns. Underlining that one cannot support one terrorist group to defeat another, Türkiye conducted its own counterterrorism operations, over the course of which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.