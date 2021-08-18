The PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, attacked northern Syria's Afrin city center on Wednesday, targeting civilian areas and a hospital, according to local reports.

It was indicated that a petrol station was targeted, causing a large fire and a plume of smoke.

Later in the day, Turkey's southeastern border province Hatay's governorate said that the attacks by YPG/PKK were carried out from Tal Rifaat, in northwestern Syria, and killed three civilians, including a child, and injured four others.

According to the statement, the terror group conducted a total of 13 missile attacks.

Reports coming in of YPG terrorists attacking Afrin city center today targeting civilian areas and Al Manar hospital. No details on inured or dead as of yet. Attacks are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/VDO9m7dVGg — Obaida Hitto (@ObaidaHitto) August 18, 2021

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG terrorists in 2018 through Turkey's counterterrorism offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terrorist group still targets the region to disturb the peace established by Turkish forces.

The terrorist group often targets Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab, attacking from the adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).