YPG/PKK terrorists reportedly captured a number of civilians who opposed the group's brutalities in areas under its control in Syria.

According to the local sources in northeastern Syria's Deir el-Zor province, some rural areas of the region, where there have been several anti-YPG/PKK protests recently, were raided and besieged by the terrorist group on Saturday. They captured dozens of civilians from the Ash Sholah town center and some nearby villages.

After shutting down the entrances of the towns and villages, the YPG/PKK reportedly took the civilians to the Omar oil field in Deir-el Zor and accused them of "terrorism."

Last month, the YPG/PKK took over schools that belonged to UNICEF and the Bashar Assad regime in Deir el-Zor. After confiscating the schools, the terrorist group decided to reorganize the curriculum in accordance with its ideology, which caused the region's Arab population to react.

Local Arabs also conduct regular protests against the terrorist group over the cost of living in the province as well as the YPG/PKK's ongoing human rights violations.

Last year, amid similar protests, the terrorist group also raided Ash Sholah, killing seven civilians.