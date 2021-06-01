The PKK/YPG terrorists have been digging more tunnels near the Turkey-Syria border, according to sources.

The tunnels are being dug in Qamishli, Al-Darbasiyah, Al-Malikiyah and Ain al-Arab, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

According to field correspondents, the PKK/YPG dig tunnels, a tactic it copied from the Daesh terror group, to infiltrate Turkey and launch terrorist attacks.

Entrances to the tunnel network are located only 2 kilometers (around 1.25 miles) from the border.

Construction of the tunnel network has caused significant damage to the region's infrastructure, the sources noted.

The terror group, operating from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab.

The terrorists dig temporary living space with electricity and water available in order to resist the Turkish military operations, Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

During Operation Peace Spring, Turkish military forces had found various tunnels in Ras al-Ain and the entrances were destroyed by airstrikes and artillery attacks.

Turkey has aimed to prevent the YPG from establishing a de facto autonomous region in northern Syria, which would border Turkey and connect the so-called northwestern Afrin canton to the so-called Kobani (Ain al-Arab) and Jazeera cantons in the northeast. Ankara describes this as a “terror corridor” posing a grave security threat to its national security, underlining its possible impact on the PKK’s activity within Turkish borders.

Local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist group has a notorious record of human rights abuses in Syria, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.