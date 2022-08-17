The PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG has deprived the Syrian people of fuel in oil-rich Hassakeh province in eastern Syria.

After controlling 90% of all oil resources in the region, the terrorist group is not allowing common people access to fuel. Hassakeh is among the provinces that are facing an oil crisis. Even though the province has many oil stations, the terrorist organization allows people to buy oil from only three stations. Civilians must wait in long lines, and many have to buy fuel for their vehicles from the black market at three times the cost.

Deepening black market and oil smuggling

Locals told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the YPG, which makes a sizeable profit from oil revenues, is diverting the fuel to the black market through merchants with close ties to the organization.

The group's smuggling of fuel to regime-controlled areas is also one of the main causes of the crisis in the region. It conducts oil exchanges with the Assad regime through Hüsam Katırcı, a militia leader and deputy known for his closeness to the regime.

The YPG, the "partner" of the United States in the region, violates American laws both by selling oil to the regime and by trading with Katırcı, who is on the sanctions list of the U.S. Treasury Department.

There are sanctions against helping the regime develop domestic oil production and for having trade relations with the regime, according to the Caesar Syrian Civil Protection Law. The law was signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 21, 2019, and entered into force on June 17, 2020.

‘Oil like sea'

Şerif Naser, a local, told Anadolu Agency that only three oil stations are selling fuel in the province, where hundreds of thousands of people live.

Saying that he comes to the station at 5 a.m. and leaves at 3 p.m. every day and he added: "Citizens are unable to fill fuel in their cars. If they removed the quota on fuel, this crisis would be averted."

The terrorist group has put a limit on how much fuel a person can put in their vehicle.

"There is a big crisis right now. We have oil like the sea, but it is being smuggled," he added.

Yaser Ali, another resident, said: "Half of the day is spent waiting in the fuel queue. Why is this crisis happening when there should be plenty of fuel in the summer season?"

Saleh Abu Isa, another local, said that he waits in line for hours every day, stating: "There is fuel at the main source, but there is a problem with distribution. Sometimes we go to other cities to find fuel."

Syria has 14 provinces, some of which are controlled by armed opposition groups.

Parts of Idlib, Raqqa, Hassakeh and the countryside of Aleppo are controlled by anti-regime groups, while the PKK/YPG terrorist group controls Deir el-Zour and most parts of Raqqa and Hassakeh provinces along with parts of Aleppo.

Ongoing war

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

U.N. estimates show that more than 8 million Syrians have either been internally displaced or become refugees in other countries since 2011. The Syrian regime held presidential elections in May in which authorities say Assad won 95.1% of the votes.