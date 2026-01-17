Terrorist PKK/YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will withdraw its militants to the east of the Euphrates River, notorious ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, also known as Mazloum Kobani and Şahin Cilo, said Friday after the Syrian military launched an operation to clear terrorists in eastern Aleppo.

In a post on X, Abdi claimed the pullback would begin at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT), citing calls from “friendly countries and mediators,” and added that PKK/YPG terrorists would move out of areas near Aleppo toward positions east of the river for redeployment.