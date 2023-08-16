Terrorist YPG/PKK sympathizers vandalized a mosque in Germany's Lower Saxony province, according to a statement by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB).

The mosque in Hannover, which is affiliated with the DITIB was targeted early Tuesday with spray-painted terror propaganda and insults against Türkiye.

The DITIB said worshippers attending the morning prayer informed the mosque management about the attack.

DITIB Central Mosque Association Chair Mehmet Zengin said the mosque was previously subjected to similar attacks.

He said worshippers and officials are concerned about the attacks but they would not allow the peaceful atmosphere and security of the city to be damaged in this way.

Zengin hopes the incident will be resolved as soon as possible and said he hopes authorities find and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Germany has seen a growing number of radical protests and violence by YPG/PKK sympathizers, who target Turkish-owned restaurants, cafes, centers and other properties.

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it is still active.

Germany has a 3-million-strong Turkish community, many of whom are second and third-generation German-born citizens of Turkish descent whose grandparents moved to the country during the 1960s.

In June, the top German intelligence chief said the PKK is the biggest foreign terrorist group in the country, with around 14,500 members.

Türkiye has complained that despite the group's illegal status, European Union countries have long turned a blind eye to its activities on their soil, including media outlets, pro-terror demonstrations, and violence threatening Turkish diplomatic offices and Turkish nationals abroad. In particular, Türkiye has long criticized Germany for not taking serious measures against the PKK, which uses the country as a platform for its fundraising, recruitment and propaganda activities.