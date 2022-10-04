A 15-year-old girl with a heart condition has been kidnapped by members of the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, in order to recruit her as a child soldier, local sources said Tuesday.

Redor El Ahmed, the spokesperson of the independent Kurdish neighborhood, said: "YPG/PKK terrorists kidnapped 15-year-old Büşra E.K.B from the village of Ain al-Arab.”

The so-called "Revolutionary Youth” terror group affiliated with the YPG/PKK kidnapped the teenager a week ago, he added.

"Büşra has a heart condition,” he added.

In the 2021 Children and Armed Conflicts report published this July, the United Nations secretary-general said the YPG/PKK terrorist group added 221 children to its fighters in 2021.

The report also said that terrorist "Internal Security Forces," affiliated with the YPG/PKK, recruited 24 children the same year.

The terrorist YPG/PKK killed 55 children in Syria in 2021, according to reports.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.