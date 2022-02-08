The SDF, an umbrella organization that includes the PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG, opened a representative office in London.

The office, located about a kilometer away from the British parliament, was opened with the initiative of terrorist Massoud Kasso, who was deported by Turkish authorities after attempting to enter the country through the Habur Gate for making propaganda for the PKK terrorists.

Last month, Turkey condemned the Greek Cypriot administration for allowing the terrorists to open an office of the YPG/PKK.

In August, the terrorists said they would open an office in Geneva to develop ties with European countries.

The European Union's counterterrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove had warned that the ties between far-left terrorist groups and the YPG have strengthened and that individuals joining the YPG/PKK from European countries have become capable of carrying out terrorist attacks on European soil.

The European far-left’s connection to the YPG/PKK was also mentioned in the “EU action to counter left-wing and anarchist violent extremism and terrorism: Discussion paper” prepared by Kerchove’s office and sent to delegations of EU member-states, which focused on Italy, Greece and Spain, where such terrorist attacks take place. It also noted that the far-left groups in European countries prioritize solidarity with far-left groups in northern Syria, which include the YPG/PKK.

The report also warned that some European foreign fighters who join the YPG/PKK are not considered foreign fighters.

Europol’s annual terrorism report, titled “European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2020,” suggests that the PKK is actively engaged in propaganda activities as well as in collecting money in European countries.

The PKK is a terrorist organization that is also recognized as a terrorist group by the EU. However, PKK followers are still able to hold mass rallies across EU cities and maintain their organizational presence. The group has also been able to recruit members and extract financial resources from its activities in Europe, including drug trafficking.

Turkey has long criticized European authorities for tolerating PKK activities in their countries and has pressured them to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.