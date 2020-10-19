The YPG/PKK terrorist group set free some 290 captives, including a large number of Daesh terrorists and their families, from a camp in northeastern Syria, local sources said Monday.

According to the sources, some 70 families were released from the camp in al-Hol town after some Arab tribes stood bail for the terrorists.

Previously, YPG/PKK terrorists had released hundreds of Daesh members from the camps in the region. Last week, the terror group announced that it had freed some 631 terrorists.

The YPG/PKK built the camp in April 2017 in al-Hol town to keep civilians, who fled clashes with Daesh, in Deir el-Zour and also some Daesh members and their families.

The civilians detained by the terrorist organization are living under inhumane conditions in the camp.

The United Nations and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) warn that the humanitarian situation in the camp is getting worse by the day, demanding access to centers where Daesh terrorists are held.

According to a U.N. official, the camp – which houses 73,000 individuals – was built for up to 10,000 internally displaced people.

The vast majority of those at the camp are women and children under the age of 12.

Al-Hol camp hosts thousands of foreign terrorist fighters from around 50 countries, as well as a large number of Syrian and Iraqi terrorists.