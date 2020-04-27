A Syrian civilian, F.U., has revealed that the YPG/PKK terrorist organizations planned to use civilians in Syria’s northern Raqqa province to send cars laden with bombs to the Operation Peace Spring area, which was liberated from terrorists by the Turkish Armed Forces. The terrorist organizations’ plan was exposed when the civilian, who had been threatened with his children, surrendered while he was entering Tal Abyad province of the Peace Spring area with a bomb-laden vehicle and the Syrian National Army (SNA) prevented the attack.

The civilian explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that the attack was planned to take place on April 14 but was prevented when he surrendered. The attempt was the latest in a string of deadly car bomb attacks in the area since the Turkish military and moderate opposition forces captured Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad in October to drive YPG/PKK terrorists away from its border.

“The terrorist organization YPG/PKK detained me in Raqqa on April 12 and took me to the occupied Ain Issa region. After making me wait 1-2 hours, they beat me and brought me in front of a commander,” he elaborated, adding that he was told to deliver a car to a “friend in Tal Abyad” for 2 million Syrian liras.

“They threatened me with my children if I did not abide by their instructions,” the civilian said while he was also promised free circulation in the occupied areas if he fulfilled the “task.”

F.U., who succumbed to the terrorists out of fear, indicated that they gave him a vehicle and a phone number and stated that “they wanted me to call the given number when I arrived to the first control point of (Tal Abyad’s) Suluk or when I reached the town. They told me that the person would get the car upon my call.”

However, the civilian got out of his car and ran toward the control point of the Turkish Armed Forces and the SNA.

“After leaving Ain Issa, I suspected that there was something in the car. I did not know that the car was loaded with bombs. Yet, the fact that they covered my eyes before I get on the car, indicated that something else was going on. I did not call the number they gave me after reaching the region. I ran about 1 kilometer and surrendered to Turkish and SNA soldiers,” he continued.

Tal Abyad is populated to a great extent by Arabs and was occupied by the Daesh terrorist group in 2014. A year later, the YPG/PKK occupied the city with the support of the United States. Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorists as part of Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 13. Since then, locals have gradually returned with humanitarian aid being provided with the help of the TSK and the Turkish Red Crescent.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate the YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.