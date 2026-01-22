Supporters of the terrorist PKK-YPG-linked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) clashed with French police in Marseille on Thursday, vandalizing property during a demonstration over tensions in Syria.

Violence broke out during a demonstration of supporters of the terror group in front of the Bouches-du-Rhone prefecture, in the city’s 6th arrondissement.

The prefecture said fireworks and projectiles were thrown at law enforcement officers deployed to the area.

Prefect Jacques Witkowski condemned the "acts of violence and the damage," stating that "internal security forces protect everyone who wishes to demonstrate peacefully," but "no breach of public order will be tolerated."

Explosions were heard in the area of the prefecture, which was completely tear-gassed, while shop windows were smashed, and a CCTV camera was torn down during the demonstration, in which 2,500 people attended.

The crowd was seen waving rags linked to the terror group.

"Meanwhile, the town hall has been closed as a precaution," Sophie Camard, the mayor of the 1st and 7th arrondissements, said on US social media company X.

"I just witnessed serious urban violence committed on the Canebiere by raving lunatics," she said. "Why did the state let this happen???"

The majority of public transportation in the area was disrupted as 13 stations on tram line T3 were closed, and several bus lines were either diverted or suspended.

Clashes also took place in Marignane and in the 8th arrondissement of Marseille, where nine police officers were injured during the demonstration.

The violent protests came as Syrian Army forces carried out operations in the northeastern region after the SDF failed to comply with provisions of a ceasefire agreement. The terror group was required to withdraw military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of the Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian government under the deal.

The agreement also mandated that all border crossings and energy resources would come under central government authority, with SDF personnel individually integrated into the Syrian defense and interior ministries following vetting.

The Defense Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire Tuesday with the SDF "in line with the understandings announced by the Syrian state with the SDF" and "out of keenness to ensure the success of the national efforts being made."

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group. The PKK is classified as an ethno-nationalist and separatist terror organization by the EU's law enforcement agency, Europol​​​​​​​.