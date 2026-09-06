Statements by two women to investigators revealed how Muhittin Böcek, former mayor of the southern Turkish province of Antalya for the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), sexually harassed them and used sex in exchange for jobs at the municipality.

Böcek was arrested last year on corruption charges, and investigators have since launched a probe into allegations of sexual harassment by the mayor. Several women have already come forward, shedding light on the allegations. Two more women testified in the case, and their statements, made public on Sunday, show how they were lured to Böcek’s residence with the promise of being hired at the municipality. The unidentified women accused Tuğçe Güney, the director of a municipal youth center who was arrested earlier, of arranging their meetings with Böcek. One of the victims said Güney told her that Böcek would hire her and provide financial assistance to her family if she slept with him.

She said she had sexual intercourse with Böcek and was given TL 2,000 when she left the house after the incident. The other victim, meanwhile, said she was taken to Böcek’s home twice on the promise of getting a job at the municipality and that Böcek initiated physical contact with her during both meetings, which made her uncomfortable.

According to the first newly surfaced testimony, the incident took place in 2024. The female victim alleged that Tuğçe Güney asked her to meet with Muhittin Böcek “for the purpose of prostitution.” In her testimony, the woman said Güney told her: “He is the mayor. If you sleep with him, he will give you a job at the municipality and provide financial assistance to you and your family.”

The woman said she accepted the offer because she was experiencing financial difficulties and went with Tuğçe Güney to Muhittin Böcek’s home in the Konyaaltı district.

The victim said that when they arrived at the house, Tuğçe Güney stayed in the living room while she went into another room with Muhittin Böcek. However, she said she did not want to have intercourse with Böcek because she felt uncomfortable and left the room.

According to her testimony, as she was preparing to leave the house, Tuğçe Güney stopped her and said: “Use your common sense. Muhittin likes you. Go back to the room.”

The woman said she then returned to the room and had sexual intercourse with Muhittin Böcek.

One of the most striking allegations in the victim’s testimony concerned a payment allegedly made after the meeting. The woman said Böcek gave her TL 2,000 as she was leaving the house.

The victim said she later asked Tuğçe Güney whether she had received any payment herself. She alleged that Güney replied, referring to Muhittin Böcek, “My father already takes care of all my needs. My father supports me.”

The second newly surfaced victim testimony in the case file said the incidents began approximately four years ago. The female victim said she met Tuğçe Güney through a mutual friend and that Güney took her phone number on the day they met and asked her, “Shall I arrange a job for you at the municipality?”

The woman said she was receptive to the offer because she was unemployed at the time. A few days later, she said, Güney called her and told her, “I will take you to the mayor’s house, introduce you to him and get you a job at the municipality.”

According to the victim’s account, Güney later called her and said they would go to Böcek’s house for dinner. The two met in Konyaaltı and took a taxi to Böcek’s home. The woman said that, besides Böcek, a man in his 30s who introduced himself as an assistant was also at the house.

The victim said that during dinner, Muhittin Böcek began touching her legs and that she moved his hand away because she was uncomfortable. In her testimony, she said no discussion took place that day about hiring her at the municipality. After leaving the house, she said she asked Tuğçe Güney why Böcek had touched her and alleged that Güney replied, “He liked you very much; that’s why he touched you. Never mind.”

When she asked what would happen with her being hired by the municipality, the woman said Güney told her, “I’ll take care of it, don’t worry.”

Previously, the testimonies of three victims of a similar nature had been reported by the media in the investigation conducted by the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. With the two newly surfaced testimonies, the number of victim testimonies related to the alleged prostitution investigation involving Böcek and his associates that have been reported by the media has risen to five.

The new testimonies are expected to further highlight several aspects of the investigation, particularly whether promises of municipal employment were used to arrange meetings between women and Muhittin Böcek, Tuğçe Güney’s role in the process, and whether other women were similarly directed into such settings using the same method.

The investigation by the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is continuing on multiple fronts.