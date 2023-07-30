A terror attack by the Syrian wing of the terrorist PKK group, the YPG, killed five members of the Syrian National Army (SNA) and injured another six in Syria’s northern Aleppo on Saturday, according to sources.

The fatalities occurred when YPG terrorists attempted to infiltrate SNA positions in four regions in the northern countryside of Aleppo province; sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) on condition of anonymity.

The attempt was carried out simultaneously early in the morning from three different points, leading to armed confrontations between the SNA and the YPG.

Sources added that the casualties occurred in the towns of Kaljibrin and Marea.

The terrorists also suffered significant casualties while opposition forces continued to launch attacks on terror positions, the sources added.

The YPG terror group continues to target SNA forces and civilian settlements in Afrin and Azaz from positions in Tal Rifaat despite a Türkiye-Russia deal that calls for the group's withdrawal from the area.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Türkiye – with help of opposition-based SNA – launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Türkiye's borders, aid the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.