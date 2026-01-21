Commenting on a new deal between US-backed terrorist group YPG and Damascus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the group cannot sustain its existence in the Syrian territories it occupied.

“I congratulate Syria for its successful operations and extend my condolences to martyrs died (fighting terrorist YPG). We are pleased with Syria cease-fire, we hope (YPG) will be dissolved and the bloodshed will end. YPG cannot sustain existence in the Syrian territories it occupied,” he said.

Erdoğan also condemned an attack on Turkish flag on Turkish-Syrian border by a pro-YPG group on Tuesday.

“Terrorist group cannot achieve anything by attacking our flag. We will punish traitors who attacked our flag, any negligence (to stop attack on the flag) will also be punished,” he said.

Erdoğan said Turks, Kurds and Arabs in the region should resolve problems plaguing the region, “instead of attempting to establish statelets,” he said, referring to YPG’s ambition to have self-styled autonomy.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...