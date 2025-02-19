Ukraine will continue its cooperation with Türkiye, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a visit to the capital, Ankara.

“We want concrete steps in defense cooperation,” Zelenskyy told reporters in an interview published early Wednesday.

The Ukrainian leader and Erdoğan held discussions on Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, coinciding with a high-level official Washington-Moscow meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Zelenskyy has slammed his nation’s exclusion from the Riyadh gathering, where Russia and the U.S. agreed to establish teams to negotiation path to ending the war in Ukraine.

Some European leaders, alarmed by President Donald Trump's overhaul of US policy on Russia, fear Washington will make serious concessions to Moscow and re-write the continent's security arrangement in a Cold War-style deal.

“We want Trump to side more with Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told reporters at the Esenboğa Airport in Ankara. “'Many Republicans and Democrats support us. I don't want to lose support.”