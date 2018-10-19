Turkish property sales to foreigners surge 151 percent in September: TurkStat

Housing sales to foreigners in Turkey soar 65.6 percent in July

Turkey recorded 5,615 property sales to foreigners in September, a 151.1 percent increase year-on-year, the country's statistical office announced Friday.

Turkey saw over 127,000 house sales in September, falling 9.2 percent on a yearly basis, TurkStat said.

TurkStat reported that nearly 67,000 newly-built houses were sold while the rest were second-hand sales last month.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population, saw the highest number of property sales with 20,216 units, accounting for some 15.9 percent of overall sales in September.

The capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir followed Istanbul with 11,368 and 6,207 house sales, respectively.

"The mortgaged house sales throughout Turkey was 11,330 -- a drop of 72 percent compared to the same month of the previous year," the institute said.

"House sales with a mortgage had an 8.9 percent share of all house sales in Turkey," TurkStat said.

From January to September, nearly 750,000 house sales were recorded in Turkey, as the overall residential property sales amounted to 1.4 million in 2017.