Turkish property sales to foreigners jump 134 percent in October

Property sales to foreigners in Turkey soared by 134.2 percent year-on-year in October, reaching 6,276 units, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Wednesday.

The number of residential properties sold jumped 19.2 percent annually, TurkStat said.

A total of 146,536 houses changed hands in October, up 15 percent compared to a month earlier.

Official data showed that Iraqis topped the list of buyers in October with 1,439 properties, followed by Iranians with 557 units, Kuwaitis with 378, Germans with 341, and Russians with 336.

The largest city by population, Istanbul, led the way among provinces with 2,283 house sales in October, followed by the holiday resort city of Antalya with 1,160 and the northwestern province of Bursa 448.

"The mortgaged house sales throughout Turkey hit 8,065 by decreasing 79.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. House sales with mortgage had a 5.5% share of all house sales in Turkey," TurkStat noted.