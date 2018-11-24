Leading names in real estate to gather in Istanbul next week

The Great Gathering of Real Estate - RE360 event is being held for the second time this year with participants in the Turkish real estate sector gathering to discuss innovation, diversity, sustainable future and common benefit.

Hosted by Alkaş Chairman Avi Alkaş and Alkaş General Manager Yonca Aközer, the participants are Alp Alkaş Retail and Real Estate Center, the AYD, the Environment-friendly Green Buildings Association (ÇEDBİK), the Center for Strategic Thinking in Real Estate (GISP), the GKL, the Association of Real Estate Investment Companies (GYODER), FIBACI TURKEY, the Istanbul Association of Self-Employed Architects (ISTANBULSMD), the Istanbul Constructors Association (İNDER), the Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD), the Facility Management Association (TRFMA), the Association of Turkish Self-Employed Architects (TürkSMD), ULİ and the Software Industrialists Association (YASAD), as well as the Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning.

This year RE360, scheduled for Dec. 4-5 at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul on the Bosphorus, will bring together all the relevant institutions and organizations from the public sector to the private sector and from investors to service producers. The most important development in the big meeting is that MIPIM will join the event as a strategic partner. While much effort has been made to hold MIPIM in Istanbul for the last two years, MIPIM is expected to launch preparations for its Turkey edition.

The meeting, prepared by gathering the opinions of sector stakeholders, will address the sector's agenda issues. Reed Exhibitions European Chairman Kumsal Bayazıt, Economist and Author David McWilliams, JLL Global Research Director Jeremy Kelly, Aremas Real Estate Founder Vedat Arslan, BKI Founder Bahadır Kayan, Krea-Invest Chairman Hakan Kodal and Portland Managing Director İbrahim İbrahim will attend.

RE360 hosted informative sessions that gave participants a new vision last year and will discuss issues on the sector's agenda this year. Kumsal Bayazıt, the Europe Chairman of Reed Exhibitions, the top manager of MIPIM, will draw attention to global opportunities for the industry. Later, Economist David McWilliams will discuss the "Economic Outlook on the World" in a presentation while JLL Global Research Director Jeremy Kelly will discuss what extreme competition in cities offers to the real estate sector.

Aremas Real Estate Founder Vedat Arslan will make a presentation entitled "Housing Conditions Have Changed, Market Has Changed, Solution Has Changed," and address the shrinkage in house sales due to current economic developments and problems facing the sector. In the "What Do Foreign Investors Want?" session, moderated by BKI Founder Bahadır Kayan and presented by Krea-Invest Chairman Hakan Kodal, ING Media Chairman Anthony Danaher, Hergüner Bilgen Özeke Law Office Real Estate Department leader Serkan Gül, will offer clues and invaluable suggestions for achieving the desired level and momentum to attract foreign investments. İbrahim İbrahim, Managing Director of Portland, which offers services to big projects and brands such as the Heathrow and Dubai airports, will carry the changing world of clients to the RE360 stage.

The presentation "Turkey-Russia Cooperation in the Real Estate Industry" will address predictions and suggestions to develop trade and investments with Russia.

Players that create the creative capacity and cultural richness of Istanbul and sector representatives will delve into the issue and discuss a road map as part of the panel discussion Design City Istanbul.

The session "How will digitalization affect the way of doing business in the real estate sector?" will focus on the issues of how the sector will use big data, investments, customer expectations, what technology-compliant approaches will bring and strategic items for the real estate industry.

At the session moderated by Turkcell Group Real Estate Development and Management Senior Director Mustafa Akdoğan, Esas Real Estate CEO Kazım Köseoğlu and İnveon Partner and Business Development Director Moris Kastro will make a presentation entitled "After Tomorrow: Where is the Real Estate Sector in Digital Transformation?" to seek answers to these questions.

Leading players in the industry will discuss the agenda and opportunities at a session moderated by Alkaş Chairman and JLL Turkey Chairman Avi Alkaş.