Turkish property sales to foreigners up 81 percent in January

Turkish housing sales to foreigners recorded an 81.9 percent increase year-on-year in January, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Monday.

Property sales to foreigners totaled at 3,168 units in January, with Istanbul being the most preferred city with 1,361 sales.

Antalya and Ankara followed Istanbul with 601 and 182 total houses sold, respectively.

According to TurkStat data, Iraqis purchased the most houses in January, buying 605 properties.

These were followed by Iranians with 305 purchases, as well as Russian, Afghan and Jordanian nationals making 195, 191 and 151 purchases, respectively, the institute said.

In 2018, house sales to foreigners posted an annual hike of 78.4 percent, reaching 39,663 units.

Meanwhile, Turkey saw a 24.8 percent fall year-on-year in overall house sales with a monthly total of 72,937 houses sold in January, TurkStat said.