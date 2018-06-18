Discovering the wonders of Yivli Minare Mosque in Turkey's Antalya

Many local and foreign tourists every year visit eight-century-old Yivli Minare Mosque, the Alaaddin Mosque, for its architecture. Built by Anatolian Seljuk Sultan Kayqubad I, the mosque is one of the most visited historical monuments in Antalya province.

The first Turkish-Islamic artifact of the city takes its name from the unique outer facade formed of grooves. The Yivli Minare Mosque, also used in the emblem of Antalyaspor, attracts attention in the city, which hosts nearly 15 million domestic and foreign tourists every year. The mosque and its surroundings are visited by approximately 750,000 visitors of whom 400,000 are foreigners. English and German guide services are provided, and the administrators offer hijabs and skirts so visitors can suit the customs of the mosque.

'Some convert to Islam after what they witness'

Antalya Mufti Osman Artan spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) and noted that the mosque draws tourists due to its octagonal structure and the central heating and cooling system.

Since approximately 400,000 foreign tourists visit the mosque each year, Artan said they decided to offer guides that know foreign languages to provide information about the mosque. The mosque also offers brochures in English, German and Russian. Since Antalya contributes greatly to Turkey's promotion in the international arena with its historic and tourist spots, Artan said the mosque is a well-known symbol in the world. He added that the mosque has a unique atmosphere and added, "Some are influenced by this mosque and convert to Islam."

One of the mosque's muezzins, Mustafa Erol, added that a madrasa, mausoleum and Mevlevi lodge around the mosque were built as a social complex. "We also give out Qurans as presents. Brochures introducing Islam prepared as Islamic notices and with guidance in English are presented at the courtyard of the mosque," said Erol.

Yivli Minare Mosque

The mosque is known for its grooved minaret representing a specific type of Anatolian Turkish Architecture. It was one of the first Islamic monuments in the city and is a Seljuk work from the 13th century. It is one of the best examples of the domed mosque culture of Anatolia. It is built to be rectangular in the cross-section and half a sphere and has six domes and according to the inscription on the entrance door, it was renovated by Mehmet Beg from Hamitoğulları in 1372.

Ancient ruins were used in its architecture, and another feature is the heating and cooling system built according to conditions back then. This system preserves heat in a window wall. Water passing through the tunnels under the mosque provides coolness in summer and warmth in winter.