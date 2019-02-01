World Hijab Day 2019 aims to break stereotypes

World Hijab Day, an initiative to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to support Muslim women who wear the headscarf by donning one for the day, is being marked around the world on Friday.

World Hijab Day (WHD) was first marked in 2013, and became a nonprofit organization four years later with a mission to fight discrimination against Muslim women who wear the headscarf through awareness and education, according to its official webpage.

The motto for World Hijab Day 2019 is "Breaking Stereotypes. Shattering Boundaries."

WHD is inviting women to show their solidarity by wearing a headscarf and joining the online conversation using the hashtags #FreeInHijab and #WorldHijabDay on Friday.

"#FreeInHijab is the much needed hashtag for our current global situation where women in the hijab are labeled by the media as oppressed and symbolically imprisoned," Nazma Khan, the founder of the annual event, had previously told Anadolu Agency.

"Through this hashtag, women are encouraged to voice their choice of wearing the hijab; thus dispelling common misconceptions," Khan said.

Khan said her motive in creating the day was the hardships she faced due to her headscarf while growing up in New York City.

"I was constantly bullied in middle school and high school. Discrimination rose to a new level after 9/11," she said, recalling the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the U.S.

Khan said there have been many milestones in the past five years, one of them being the recognition of the WHD by New York State in 2017.

The same year, Britain's House of Commons hosted an event marking the day, attended by Prime Minister Theresa May, Khan added.

In 2018, the Scottish Parliament hosted a three-day exhibition to mark the day, and the Philippines took steps to declare Feb. 1 as a national day.

The overall mission of WHD is to create a more peaceful world where global citizens respect each other, the organization said in a statement on Jan. 20.

"Particularly, WHD focuses on fighting bigotry, discrimination and prejudice against Muslim women. This is most crucial in these times where hijab is being banned in some countries while in other countries, Muslim women are being targeted and harassed verbally and physically," the statement said, citing examples of attacks or forms of oppression and discrimination that Muslim women wearing a headscarf have experienced around the world.

The statement also invited women to show their solidarity by either wearing a hijab (headscarf), or posting selfies with hijab on and joining the online conversation using the hashtags: #FreeInHijab and #WorldHijabDay on Friday.